BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Senators Katie Britt and Tommy Tuberville are calling on President Biden to address a Mexican military takeover of a Birmingham-based company.

Tuberville released a statement about the Mexican military’s occupation of Vulcan Materials’ quarry facility in Quintana-Roo.

“For more than 30 years, Vulcan Materials Company has operated a limestone quarry in Mexico that has created good jobs both in Mexico and in Alabama. Yet time and again, President López Obrador and the Mexican government have undermined Vulcan’s ability to operate in Mexico. Last year, I urged President Biden to confront President López Obrador about the Mexican government’s aggression toward Vulcan Materials. As usual, President Biden buried his head in the sand. President Biden’s failure of leadership has only emboldened Mexico to continue taking hostile action against Vulcan that puts employees at risk and jeopardizes our supply chains in the southeast region of the United States. The illegal seizure of Vulcan’s port facility is just the latest example of the Mexican government exploiting President Biden’s weakness, and the situation will only get worse until the President addresses it head on,” said Tuberville.

Britt released the following statement reacting to the militarized seizure of Vulcan Materials Company’s port facility at Punta Venado in Quintana Roo, Mexico, at the hands of Mexican governmental forces.

“This forcible seizure of private property is unlawful and unacceptable. It is shameful that this Mexican presidential administration would rather confiscate American assets than the fentanyl killing hundreds of Americans per day,” said Britt. “Mexico should be more focused on going after the cartels than law-abiding businesses and hardworking people. President Biden must raise this directly with President López Obrador and assure the American people that this will not be tolerated. The ramifications of this illicit seizure extend into the United States, significantly hamstringing important American infrastructure, energy, and other construction projects that currently rely on Vulcan’s operations in Mexico for materials. My office and I will continue to monitor this situation and ensure this is not swept under the rug.”

Rep. Gary Palmer has also released the following statement:

“This armed takeover of Vulcan’s property shows just how corrupt the Mexican government has become,” said Palmer. “This is a gross abuse by the Mexican government to which President Biden must immediately respond in the strongest possible terms. The unjust takeover of a private American enterprise should cause every American company to reconsider locating in Mexico. If the Mexican government can do this to one company, they can do it to all. The Biden Administration should immediately respond to this assault against an American company and demand the Mexican government withdraw from the Vulcan Materials facility. It is essential the Biden Administration acts to protect America’s interests, or it will risk other actions against American companies,” Palmer added.