BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Tuesday the Supreme Court heard arguments in the in Merrill v. Milligan case that questions whether Alabama’s new congressional map is constitutional.

More Alabama law makers are sharing their thoughts on the redistricting maps in Alabama. Those in favor of changing district lines, argue the new congressional map hinders voting power of black Alabamians. But others say if it were to change, then they would have to use race as a factor in drawing the lines, which they say is unconstitutional.

“Whenever you have redistricting you’re not ever going to please everybody. And you’re going to have some confrontations and you’re going to have some people agreeing with certain things. But at the end of the day, it’s usually going to go with the Supreme Court and thank goodness we have someone that can make a final decision and that’s what will happen here,” said Senator Tommy Tuberville.

“Representation matters and this is a case about fair representation,” said Congresswoman Terri Sewell.

The map includes one majority-black district, but black voters make up 27% of the state. Supporters are pushing for two majority-black districts. It is now in the hands of the supreme court. A decision in this case is expected sometime in the spring.

