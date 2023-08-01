BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Congresswoman Terri Sewell says the Alabama Congressional Delegation is standing united in opposition to President Joe Biden’s decision to keep Space Command in Colorado instead of moving it to Alabama. She is one of many Alabama lawmakers who are speaking out against the decision.

CBS 42 political analyst Steve Flowers thinks this decision from President Biden is politically motivated.

“Those who have the gold make the rules and Senator Shelby controlled the gold in Washington [D.C.],” says Flowers.

Flowers says Richard Shelby retiring after 36 years in the Senate greatly impacted Alabama losing Space Command.

“When he spoke, generals listened. We don’t have any clout in Washington [D.C.], not while these freshmen senators are freshmen,” Flowers said. “Katie Britt and Tommy Tuberville have no power in Washington, they’ve got a vote but that’s about it.”

Congressman Robert Aderholt says the decision to move Space Command to Huntsville was not politically motivated as it was the best city for it to be moved to.

“I was really thinking that at the end of the day, the administration would do what is right and not what is political and they would move forward and move into Huntsville and unfortunately, we saw today that it looks like politics is going to triumph,” Rep. Aderholt said.

Congressman Dale Strong says the fight continues for space command as it’s been awarded the fifth-most qualified place in the country for it.

“We’re ready to roll. We’ve got the education level, the cost to construct, the cost to maintain, infrastructure, education, go down the list, we’ve got what’s best for our national security,” Rep. Strong said.

Strong says that based on the 21 categories where placing Space Command was judged, north Alabama should have been the number one choice.