BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Local lawmakers are responding to the president’s State of the Union Address.

The focus of Tuesday’s speech was mainly on the war in Ukraine. Americans seem to be united in our stance and support for Ukraine and its people. The president saw bipartisan support for his remarks on the on-going crisis.

Many were also interested to see what the president had to say about rising inflation, the on-going pandemic and high crime rates.

Jefferson County Republican Party Chairman Paul DeMarco said he is particularly interested in how this administration is addressing inflation and crime. Demarco said he is not happy with President Biden’s remarks on these issues.

“We’ve got the largest inflation we’ve had in decades. And that’s really hurting the average American. And it’s been caused by the tax and spend policies of this president. So, that’s why the president’s poll numbers when it comes to handling the economy are so low. In his speech tonight though, he wants to continue doing this tax and spend so the inflation is not going anywhere as long as this administration continues with those policies,” DeMarco said.

Meanwhile Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell said the president’s historic build back better plan is helping boost our economy in historic ways.

“Thanks to the historic American Rescue Plan, our economy achieved the fastest job growth in American history, the fastest economic growth in nearly 40 years, and a faster recovery than every other advanced economy in the world,” said Sewell.

The President also touched on cutting the cost of prescription drugs, specifically the cost of insulin. He said he wants to cap that at $35.