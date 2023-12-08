MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — So far, 30 states plus DC have let high school athletes profit off their name, image or likeness (NIL). Rep. Jeremy Gray says Alabama shouldn’t be the last.

Gray said the idea came after seeing Georgia make the move in October. His district borders the Peach State.

“All that east Alabama area, it went viral, and people was just talking about it,” Gray (D- Opelika) said. “Then I started thinking about the implications of if Georgia had something and Alabama didn’t.”

Gray’s bill reads: “No student athlete in this state shall be prevented from receiving compensation for the use of his or her name, image, or likeness.”

Gray said having this in place would prepare athletes for college.

“Because when they get on the college level, it’s pretty much the wild, wild west, and it’s so much going on,” Gray said. “Why not start now so they can learn the process?”

Gray said some student athletes have spent nearly their entire lives training and may never compete in college or go pro. He said this would compensate their efforts and keep people in the state.

“Or we’re going to kind of be in a situation with the lottery where every state around us (is) participating in the lottery and those dollars are leaving us,” Gray said. “It won’t be dollars though; It’ll be people. We won’t get those people back.”

The bill does have some constraints — such as excluding the use of school logos or apparel, as well as anything that’s against school policy, like tobacco or alcohol.

It would also require a student and his or her parent go through a financial literacy component before entering any agreement, and students would have to alert their principal or athletic director first.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) was not available to comment at this time.

The legislative session starts in February.