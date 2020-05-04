Alabama lawmaker calling on more non-essential businesses to reopen amid coronavirus outbreak

FILE – In this April 23, 2020 file photo, a sign is posted on a closed store in North Miami, Fla. Banks trying to submit applications for thousands of small businesses seeking coronavirus relief loans have hit a bottleneck for a second day at the Small Business Administration. Banking industry groups say the SBA’s loan processing system is still unable to handle the volume of loan applications from business owners trying to get aid under the Paychceck Protection Program, part of the government’s $2 trillion coronavirus aid program.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A member of the Alabama House of Representatives is calling on State Health Officer Doctor Scott Harris to rescind portions of the safer at home order, calling for more businesses and churches to reopen.

Rep. Wes Allen of Pike and Dale counties posted a video statement on his Twitter page.

I’m calling on Dr Scott Harris to rescind portions of his ‘Safer at Home’ order that prohibit close contact businesses & churches from opening. See my video for my full statement. pic.twitter.com/xI3q6TQjNh — Wes Allen (@RepWesAllen) May 3, 2020

“It doesn’t make much sense to me that our liquor stores, our big box retailers are open for instance while our barbers and cosmetologists and churches are shut down,” Allen said.

In the video statement, Allen said the public should keep social distancing, sanitation restrictions and capacity restrictions in place, but wants those other non-essential businesses to reopen immediately.

