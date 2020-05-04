Alabama lawmaker calling on more non-essential businesses to reopen amid coronavirus outbreak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A member of the Alabama House of Representatives is calling on State Health Officer Doctor Scott Harris to rescind portions of the safer at home order, calling for more businesses and churches to reopen.
Rep. Wes Allen of Pike and Dale counties posted a video statement on his Twitter page.
“It doesn’t make much sense to me that our liquor stores, our big box retailers are open for instance while our barbers and cosmetologists and churches are shut down,” Allen said.
In the video statement, Allen said the public should keep social distancing, sanitation restrictions and capacity restrictions in place, but wants those other non-essential businesses to reopen immediately.
