SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — For many boaters, warm water and a three-day weekend is a perfect combination for a trip on the lake.

“It’s fun, it’s not cold in the mornings when we have to wake up early.” Ben Wyrosdick Jr. said. “A little activity out there today. We finally saw some tubers out there and some other boaters out there having fun.”

Wyrosdick, his son and Jake Orso said they plan to spend many days at Lay Lake this summer. Law enforcement wants people to enjoy themselves at the lake while being aware of potential dangers on the water.

Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon said collisions and overturned boats are some incidents that can happen while boating.

“Some can be stranded, the boat could break down, but people are usually good about helping and getting them to shore,” Shearon said.

Shearon said many incidents that happen on the water are because of people being intoxicated with alcohol, which puts themselves and others in danger.

“That can be the meaning of life or death,” Shearon said. “You can hit somebody, hit another boat. I mean a lot of different things, bad things, can happen during that scenario.”

Law enforcement told CBS 42 it will be out on the water this Memorial Day weekend to make sure boaters have a vessel license and are following rules to keep themselves and other safe.