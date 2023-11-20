MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is urging everyone to be prepared to share the road with millions of people as AAA predicts more than 49 million Americans will be driving during the upcoming holiday.

According to data compiled by the Center for Advanced Public Safety in Alabama, 65 deaths have occurred during previous extended Thanksgiving travel periods from 2018 to 2022. Since 2019, CAPS has recorded an overall decline in traffic-related injuries and deaths, however, ALEA needs everyone’s assistance to ensure that trend continues.

ALEA troopers are offering the following traffic safety tips for this Thanksgiving: