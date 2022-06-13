GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the circumstances that led up to a man being shot dead outside a school last week in Gadsden.

In a statement released Monday, ALEA said they had been asked to investigate the shooting by the Gadsden Police Department.

Robert Tyler White, 32, was killed last Thursday outside Walnut Park Elementary School after the school’s student resource officer allegedly saw him trying to get in a marked Rainbow City patrol vehicle. According to ALEA, the officer tried to stop White, who reportedly had tried to take the officer’s gun while resisting him. Gadsden police officers were called to the scene for backup. White later died after being shot at the scene.

At the time of the shooting, there was a literacy camp going on at Walnut Park. No children were harmed during the incident.

White’s brother, Justin, told CBS 42 that his brother had been dealing with mental health issues for years.

“He’s been depressed, and I know he was suicidal,” he said. “But he wouldn’t ever hurt nobody else.”

Once finished, the findings from ALEA’s investigation will be turned over to the Etowah County District Attorney’s Office.