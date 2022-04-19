BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A warning from several local law enforcement agencies after a rash of car break-ins in our area.

Multiple agencies are reminding people to lock their cars. This comes after numerous reports of car break-ins. The Cullman Police Department reports that a total of eight cars were broken into just last weekend.

This is something other areas including Fultondale, Hoover, Homewood and Shelby County are also dealing with.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Operations Commander Major Clay Hammac is urging you to lock your cars, keep valuables and firearms out of plain sight and to keep an eye out for suspicious activity.

“What you can do to help partner with us is be aware of your surroundings. Be aware of what seems to be out of place in your community,” Hammac said. “If you see a suspicious car that you’ve never seen before driving up and down or walking through driveways checking door handles on unlocked cars, call us. Make sure that you are reporting that. We want to be part of being proactive and identifying criminal activity before it takes place.”

Major Hammac said Shelby County has seen a 12% increase in car burglaries compared to this time last year.