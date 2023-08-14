BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Judge John L. Carroll reportedly passed away Monday, according to Samford University president Beck Taylor.

“Judge Carroll was a beloved colleague and friend,” Taylor wrote on social media. “Prayers extend to Susan and the entire family.”

Rep. Neil Rafferty also expressed his condolences online via his Facebook page.

“Devastated to hear that Judge John Carroll—Marine, law school dean, and compassionate friend, and passionate advocate for justice for all—has passed away,” he wrote. “Semper fi, Judge.”

Carroll served as a United States Magistrate Judge in the Middle District of Alabama from 1986 to 2001. He then served as dean of Cumberland School of Law at Samford from 2001 to 2014.

He spent his remaining years as a professor of law at Cumberland School of Law where he taught mediation, evidence, trial practice, ethics and an online course in e-discovery and evidence.

Carroll received his undergraduate degree from Tufts University and holds law degrees from Cumberland School of Law (J.D.), where he graduated magna cum laude, and Harvard University (LL.M.).