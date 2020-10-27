Alabama judge apologizes for calling Gov. Kay Ivey ‘MeMaw’

FILE – In this Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey visits for homecoming festivities during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Alabama and Arkansas, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Ivey fractured her shoulder after being tripped by the state’s “first dog,” her office said Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. The rescue pooch unintentionally tripped the governor at home Tuesday night, Ivey’s office said. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama judge has apologized for calling the state’s female governor “MeMaw” in a court order he issued earlier this year to cancel a hearing due to Alabama’s stay-at-home order.

News outlets reported Monday that Mobile County Circuit Court Judge James Patterson made the comment in an April order he sent to parties involved in a civil negligence case.

Patterson wrote that it was better to not hold virtual hearings because it may require someone without access to technology “to leave home and violate Gov. MeMaw’s order.”

He apologized to Gov. Kay Ivey 12 days later. Ivey’s spokesperson told news outlets that the governor has accepted the apology.

