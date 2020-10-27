Alabama judge apologizes for calling Gov. Kay Ivey ‘MeMaw’

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama judge has apologized for calling the state’s female governor “MeMaw” in a court order he issued earlier this year to cancel a hearing due to Alabama’s stay-at-home order.
News outlets reported Monday that Mobile County Circuit Court Judge James Patterson made the comment in an April order he sent to parties involved in a civil negligence case.
Patterson wrote that it was better to not hold virtual hearings because it may require someone without access to technology “to leave home and violate Gov. MeMaw’s order.”
He apologized to Gov. Kay Ivey 12 days later. Ivey’s spokesperson told news outlets that the governor has accepted the apology.
LATEST POSTS
- 9-year-old girl going as Gov. Kay Ivey for Halloween
- Let’s Talk Law – Work Injuries
- Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Zeta moving over Gulf of Mexico, expected to regain hurricane strength
- BPD reclassifies August justifiable death as a homicide
- 2021 income tax brackets released: Where do you stand?