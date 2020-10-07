BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections is looking into the death of an inmate at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Tuesday.
Bobby Joe Wideman, 61, was found unresponsive in his bed sometime around 4:21 p.m. Tuesday. Wideman was pronounced dead at 4:35 p.m.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, an examination will be performed today to determine the cause of Wideman’s death, but that there was currently no evidence to suggest foul play was involved.
Wideman had pleaded guilty to capital murder back in 1995.
LATEST POSTS
- Johnny Nash, singer-songwriter known for ‘I Can See Clearly Now,’ dies at 80
- Alabama inmate found dead in bed at William Donaldson Correctional Facility
- Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico, toppling trees
- Pence-Harris debate to unfold as Trump recovers from virus
- 2 scientists win Nobel chemistry prize for ‘gene scissors’