Alabama inmate captured hours after escape

LOXLEY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate is back in custody hours after authorities say he escaped. A prison statement says officers arrested Clifton Debales Lang in Baldwin County on Wednesday morning.
Tracking dogs helped locate the 57-year-old man about four hours after he was reported missing from a work release center in Loxley. A prison report says he surrendered without a struggle.
Records show Lang has multiple convictions for property crimes and is 14 years into a life term for attempted burglary in Mobile County.
LATEST POSTS
- WATCH LIVE: White House holds coronavirus task force briefing
- Children at higher risk of online exploitation with schools closed, feds say
- JeffCo. Sheriff’s Office: ‘Stay in, so we can stay out’
- Suspect killed after being stabbed, crashing car in Bessemer home invasion
- Tyler Perry pays for groceries during ‘senior hour’ at Kroger stores in Georgia, New Orleans