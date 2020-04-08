Alabama inmate captured hours after escape

LOXLEY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate is back in custody hours after authorities say he escaped. A prison statement says officers arrested Clifton Debales Lang in Baldwin County on Wednesday morning.

Tracking dogs helped locate the 57-year-old man about four hours after he was reported missing from a work release center in Loxley. A prison report says he surrendered without a struggle.

Records show Lang has multiple convictions for property crimes and is 14 years into a life term for attempted burglary in Mobile County.

