Infant mortality rate hits lowest in Alabama history

(WIAT) Alabama’s infant mortality rate has hit a record low.

The Alabama Department of Public Health announces that the infant mortality rate of 7.0 deaths for every 1,000 live births that took place in 2018 is the lowest in Alabama history. The new numbers are an improvement over the 2017 rate of 7.4 and the 2016 rate of 9.1.

Courtesy: Alabama Department of Public Health

According to statistics, a total of 405 infants born in Alabama died before reaching 1 year of age in 2018; 435 infants died in 2017 and 537 infants died in 2016. Alabama’s overall rate remains higher than the U.S. 2018 provisional rate of 5.7.

Courtesy: Alabama Department of Public Health

The infant mortality rate for black infants declined to 11.0 in 2018, and the infant mortality rate for white infants decreased to 5.1.

Courtesy: Alabama Department of Public Health





But according to health experts, a longstanding disparity between birth outcomes for black and white infants still remains.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says last year in 2018, a 37 percent decrease was noted in Sudden Unexpected Infant Deaths (SUID).

SUID is a leading cause of infant deaths in Alabama.



Efforts to address Sudden unexpected infant deaths have increased through collaborations, education and outreach activities since 2014, as a part of the National Collaborative Improvement and Innovation Network to Reduce Infant Mortality Safe Sleep Initiative.

Now efforts continue with the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development as well as collaboration with other agencies to include education to healthcare providers, hospitals, daycare providers, parents, grandparents, community providers, and social media outreach.

According to the Alabama Department of Public health, disorders related to short gestation, births at less than 37 weeks gestation, low birth weights and births with no prenatal care have slightly increased from 2017 to 2018.

Courtesy: Alabama Department of Public Health

Alabama continues to experience a decline in the percentage of teen births with a rate of 6.9. And there is also a decline in the percentage of births to mothers who smoked, which is now at 8.7.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the top four leading causes of infant deaths in 2018 were as follows:

· Congenital malformations, deformations and chromosomal abnormalities

· Disorders related to short gestation and low birth weight

· Sudden infant death syndrome

· Bacterial sepsis of newborn

These causes accounted for 50 percent of Alabama infant deaths.

