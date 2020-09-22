Alabama increasing gas tax Oct. 1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Come Oct. 1, a 2-cent gas increase will take effect.

This is the second phase of Alabama’s 10-cent gas tax increase. The first phase, which was 6 cents, began September of last year.

The tax increase will bring the state’s total gas tax to 26 cents per gallon, with the funds going towards road and bridge construction across Alabama.

