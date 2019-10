BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey said Children’s of Alabama and other hospitals across the state that treat Mediciad patients will soon receive more funding.

On Wednesday, Ivey released an extra, conditional state appropriation of $22 million in state money from Alabama Medicaid. The money will offer relief for hospitals facing financial strains.

The funds will be matched by an additional $56 million in federal funding.

The combined $78 million will be available in the 2020 fiscal year.