BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Hospitals Association reports hospitals in the state are dealing with financial challenges.

A recent study by Kauffman Hall shows that Alabama hospitals have lost $1.5 billion since the COVID-19 pandemic. The study shows that state hospitals lost $738 million in 2022.

Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association, said revenue and expenses are causing state hospitals to take financial losses, adding Alabama has always had challenges with Medicare reimbursement.

Williamson said the state currently has the lowest Medicare reimbursement in the country. Currently, one out of seven people who come to Alabama hospitals are uninsured, with 13 to 15 percent of patients between the ages of 19 to 64.

Williamson said Alabama hospitals are also spending more on labor costs.

“About $1.3 billion to about $1.4 billion of that increase was labor cost, and so we had to pay more for respiratory therapist, people who clean rooms, people who work in cafeterias,” Williamson said.

Because of the shortages in Alabama hospitals, the state spent over $340 million dollars on contract labor. Williamson said some hospitals have more money to survive longer, while others are more at risk because they need more money.

Williamson didn’t say which hospitals were at risk, but that the study showed that 25 rural hospitals were in jeopardy of closing while 15 were at immediate risk of closing.

“Fifty percent of Alabama hospitals now are losing money every day they take care of patients, not just rural hospitals, those are rural and urban hospitals, and this is all linked,” he said.