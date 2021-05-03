Alabama health leaders urging more to take part in COVID-19 vaccinations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama health leaders continue to urge the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine as many sites statewide are reporting low vaccination rates.

According to the Alabama State Department of Public Health, 4 million doses have been delivered to Alabama with only about 2.5 million of them having been distributed.

Vaccine hesitancy continues to play a part in delays for many including people not wanting to experience symptoms of the vaccine. Alabama Department of Public Health officials say they want to help ease concerns from many who still don’t feel comfortable taking it. Currently, they are communicating to hospitals statewide to encourage their patients to take the vaccine and educate them on the long-term benefits of it.

“My biggest problem frankly, I hate needles. I cannot stand needles. I know I’m going to have to do it because my situation. I’m going to have to take like a week just to psych myself up just to get a stick,” Talk 99.5 listener Steve West said.

The ADPH’S Dr. Karen Landers said she and her staff have reached out to doctors and the Alabama Hospital Association to provide information to patients, letting them know that doctors support the COVID-19 vaccine.

There are people available to answer any health concerns others have at each vaccination clinic. For people who may have concerns with side effects of taking the vaccine, several vaccination clinics operate on the weekends as well.