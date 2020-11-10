Alabama health leaders react to Pfizer vaccine progress

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — Health leaders in Alabama are cautiously optimistic about recently announced progress on a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer.

“We were anticipating news about the Pfizer vaccine, but the big surprise was this 90% efficacy, which was pretty surprising to everyone,” Dr. Mark Wilson, the Jefferson County Health Officer, said.

Wilson and other doctors said testing needs to continue, but many are anxious to read updated safety data that could be released later this month.

While some may be hesitant about a vaccine, medical professionals said immunization is expected to be critical in the fight against the virus.

“There is always going to be skepticism in the community, and I think there should be, but I think we should really have a ground swelling of support to do this because this is really one way to get us out of our current situation,” Dr. Paul Goepfert, the Director of the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic at UAB, said.

Goepfert believes Pfizer’s announcement should serve as a reminder that neighbors should continue to follow health precautions as cases rise.

“Socially distancing measures, masking, anything you can to prevent infection at this point is extremely important because now we have an endpoint and now we see we have a vaccine that could work,” Goepfert said.

Pfizer still needs to apply for ’emergency use’ from the FDA. Goepfert guessed it could take about a month before that happens.

Meanwhile, other companies continue to work on other vaccine trials.

“It is hard for one company to make all the vaccines, and you don’t want all the vaccines to be dependent on one company,” Goepfert said.

The Pfizer vaccine presents some challenges for distribution. The vaccine needs to be stored at extremely cold temperatures.

By comparison, Goepfert said the flu vaccine can be anywhere between 10 and 60% effective.

If Pfizer’s 90% efficacy rate holds up in further testing, it could be a game changer.

“This is much much better than flu vaccines, which is fantastic news if this is confirmed,” Goepfert said.

If a vaccine is approved, the Alabama Department of Public Health has released some preliminary guidelines for distribution.

Wilson said plans are in motion in Jefferson County.

“Part of that work is reaching out to our partners and our healthcare coalition to see who might be willing and available to help with vaccine distribution so that is work that is ongoing,” Wilson said.

At first, there will not be enough vaccines available for everyone. Under the ADPH plan, those on the front lines would be first in line.

“There is going to be the first responders and the medical providers who come into direct contact with patients,” Wilson said. “Then there will be our essential workers and some of that is to be determined, people that are critical infrastructure workers be vaccinated, and then after that would be high-risk groups that are medically at greater risk and then finally the entire population.”

Pfizer and other companies have stressed the importance of making sure there is a diverse population participating in the study.

Stay with CBS 42 for progress updates.

LATEST HEADLINES