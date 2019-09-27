Alabama health department advising people to stop vaping

FILE – In this Tuesday, April 10, 2018 photo, a high school principal displays vaping devices that were confiscated from students at the school in Massachusetts. On Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 805 confirmed and probable cases have been reported to have a vaping-related breathing illness, and the death toll has risen to 12. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health is recommending people stop using electronic cigarettes and vaping products until investigations into some of the vaping-related deaths across the nation have been completed.

In a press release sent out by ADPH Friday, the organization stated that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating more than 800 cases of lung injury reported from 46 states and one U.S. territory that are connecting to vaping. Two-thirds of these cases involve people between the ages of 18 and 34 years old while 12 deaths have been confirmed in 10 states as of Friday.

In Alabama, there are 16 people under investigation for possible vaping-related illness. Of the 16 reports, two cases have been ruled out while another two have been identified as probable cases of lung disease associated with vaping. The state has not been included in the national case numbers.

“Those who choose to continue the use of e-cigarettes and vape products should not buy these products off the street or from unregulated sources,” the statement read. “Consumers should avoid modifying or adding any substances that are not intended by the manufacturer. Consumers with nicotine addiction who have used e-cigarettes as a method to quit smoking should not return to the use of conventional cigarettes.”

The organization said that patients with vaping-related illness have experienced symptoms that include coughing, shortness of breath and fatigue, with symptoms growing worse over a period of days or weeks. Other symptoms may include fever, chest pain, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

“The use of any tobacco product is unsafe,” Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said in the statement. “While this current outbreak is being investigated, the safest option is to refrain from using any e-cigarette or vape product. Furthermore, there is no situation in which these devices should be used by pregnant women or youths.”

Alabama law now prohibits the sale or transfer of vaping products or electronic nicotine delivery devices to minors. Free help is available for Alabama residents who are ready to kick the tobacco habit. The Alabama Tobacco Quitline number is 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) or residents may visit quitnowalabama.com for help.