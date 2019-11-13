Alabama has 4th most expensive utilities in U.S., study finds

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The state of Alabama has the fourth most expensive utility bills in the United States, a recent study found.

The website move.org released their study that looked at the average costs of electricity, natural gas, water, internet and cable in each state. The ranking is based on which residents spend the most on the utilities per month.

The study found Alabama residents average $448.73 per month in utilities alone. Hawaii, Florida and South Carolina finished ahead of Alabama. Georgia rounded out the top five.

New Mexico was ranked as the least expensive utility costing state at just $344.55 a month.

To see the full report, click here.

