Alabama had biggest increase in pedestrian deaths during 4-year span in U.S.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A recent study has found that Alabama has had the largest increase in pedestrian deaths in the United States over a 4-year span.

According to CarInsurance.org, the total number of pedestrian deaths in America increased by 25% from 2013-2017.

While Alabama didn’t have the most pedestrian deaths during the span, the state did have the biggest change with 1.22 per 100,000 residents more than the last study conducted.

Alabama did have the seventh most pedestrian deaths with 2.44 from 2013-2017. New Mexico topped the list with 3.53 pedestrian deaths per 100,000 residents during the timespan.

The study found that 76% of all deaths were caused by drivers being distracted by their phones.

For more information on the study, click here.

