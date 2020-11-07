Alabama gyms adapt to removal of occupancy restrictions amid COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Gyms across the state of Alabama are now adjusting to operating back at full capacity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Governor Kay Ivey lifted restrictions for them and many other businesses which limited them to only operate at half capacity.

The staff at Wheelhouse Academy says it’s highly beneficial to them to now be able to accommodate more of their members. They say this is something they have struggled with for months now, in addition to financial losses.

Although staff can now accommodate more people, safety will still be a top priority.

Wheelhouse Academy will continue to have the gym cleaned each night, while also ensuring everyone maintains social distancing and clean their workout space. For those who don’t feel comfortable working out in large groups, the gym has made some accommodations.

“We’ve built outdoor options for people to where they can be outside not within the confines of the space in the room in the building. Then we have built an at-home online homing option as well,” Luan Nguyen said.

Wheelhouse Academy does plan to use input from its members to ensure the right restrictions are in place to accommodate occupancy rate changes at their facility.

