Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey gets COVID-19 vaccination

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WIAT) – Governor Kay Ivey rolled up her sleeves today, as she received the Covid-19 vaccine. The governor received the first doze of the Pfizer vaccine at Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery.

“I feel fine, I didn’t feel it going in. But even if you do develop a sore arm for a few days. Shoot, that’s a whole lot better than three months on a ventilator,” Ivey said following her vaccination.

Ivey said as someone who’s in a high-risk category for COVID-19 due to her age, it’s important she led by example.

“I wanted to send a clear message to all Alabamians that we can have confidence in this vaccine,” Ivey said.

Besides Ivey, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, and Alabama Department of Public Health Chief Medical Officer, Dr. May McIntyre also received vaccinations.

“People that had a lot of uncertainty about the vaccine. A lot of skepticism in some quarters. A whole lot of that are really legitimate, normal questions that people just need to have answered,” Harris said.

But even with the show of confidence, Ivey says she knows it will not be enough to convince everyone.

“Well, feel as you will, but by George we need to everybody to be immune to this thing and step up,” Ivey said.

Ivey will have to return to the hospital in three weeks to receive the second and final COVID-19 vaccination shot.