Alabama GOP: 50,000 people attended weekend Trump rally in Cullman

Former U.S. President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he finishes addressing a “Save America” rally at York Family Farms on August 21, 2021 in Cullman, Alabama. With the number of coronavirus cases rising rapidly and no more ICU beds available in Alabama, the host city of Cullman declared a COVID-19-related state of emergency two days before the Trump rally. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, 67.5% of the state’s population has not been fully vaccinated. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Former President Donald Trump’s visit to Cullman over the weekend drew up to 50,000 people, the Alabama Republican Party reported Wednesday.

Trump’s visit Saturday to York Farms was part of his “Save America” rally and featured speakers like Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, Senate hopeful Mo Brooks, and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell.

The rally also served as a fundraiser for the Alabama Republican Party, who said they raised over $1.17 million in contributions and commitments statewide.

“We are very excited about what we accomplished together this weekend,” party chairman John Wahl said in a statement. “The Trump Rally was the biggest political event I’ve ever seen in the State of Alabama, and it shows the passion people have for our county, and the Conservative values the Republican Party represents.”

Jeannie Negrón Burniston, director of communications for the Alabama Republican Party, said the money raised would go toward both the party’s general fund as well as their “Restore America” campaign, where they plan to donate to Senate and Congressional races nationwide.