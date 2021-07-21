Alabama Football fans return to SEC Media Days

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — This week, fans are finally allowed to return to Southeastern Conference Media Days since the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, Alabama football fans trekked to the Wynfry Hotel in Hoover to get their chance at an autograph with their favorite University of Alabama player or, the most rare result of all, an encounter with Coach Nick Saban. CBS 42 Digital Reporter Landon Wexler paid a visit to the super-fans.

Though fans were allowed to return, they were restricted to an outdoor area. That didn’t damped their spirit.

“We missed it last year, it kinda let me down but being back- it’s not as crowded, but we’ve still got some great fans here,” said Shannon, “The Hawaiian” Villa.







Crimson Tide fans showed off their spirit at SEC Media Days.

You can view footage of Landon’s visit in the player above.