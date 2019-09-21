Alabama football fans honor Officer Dornell Cousette

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Thousands of University of Alabama football fans are in Tuscaloosa getting ready for Saturday’s home game at Bryant-Denny stadium. But the mood on campus Friday morning was somber as many paid tribute to fallen Police officer Dornell Cousette.

The officer was killed in the line of duty Monday night while serving a warrant. His police car was parked in front of Bryant-Denny stadium and many Bama fans like Marie Rogers and her husband from Charlotte North Carolina paid their respects.

“We wanted to stop and pay our respects because anytime we lose anybody but especially since we lost a police officer who is serving us it’s so unjust and unfair And I think this is truly an example of how many people care about him and what our police officers do.”

Dozens stopped to take a look at the officer’s car to sign a card on the vehicle, while many others brought flowers and left cards. A New York City Police officer took off his arm patch and left it on the car as a sign of respect.

Alabama fan Jack Gresham brought flowers because he wants Cousette’s family to know how much he cares.

“I love my country and l love my police department and the jobs they do for us. So I came to pay my respects for a man who lost his life on his job. God bless him and God bless America.”

Officer Dornell Cousette’s car was removed around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.