VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Valentine’s Day, one of the busiest days of the year for the floral industry, is just around the corner, but like many industries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, many florists have gone through another year of challenges.

Ray Jordan, owner of FlowerBuds in Vestavia Hills, said that in December, they dealt with a shortage of white roses. Now, it’s hydrangeas. He said getting orders ahead of time is the best advice he can give to someone wanting to give their special someone flowers.

“We might be out of flowers. We are serving people that have ordered ahead of times first. But there are times we just don’t have the man power or the flowers to finish everything,” Jordan said.

The pandemic has continued to affect many florists, from staffing levels to the flowers they are able to sell due to supply chain operations.

Some of FlowerBuds’ bestsellers for Valentine’s Day include a dozen roses, but they also sell a mixture of flower arrangements with tulips and lilies as well. As a result of the pandemic and supply chain issues, costs are staying up similar to last year.