Alabama Farmers Market hosts Fresh Veggies Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Fresh Veggies Day was held Thursday at the Farmers Market on Finley Boulevard in Birmingham.

Fresh Veggies Day is a way to help kickoff the summer when vegetables become plentiful. And June is also known as fruit and vegetable month.

“My favorite fruit would be strawberries and blueberries, watermelon and peaches,” Elizabeth Tubbs said as she was out with her family. “And my favorite veggie is broccoli.”

Lafreita Johnson has been a farmer for more than 20 years and sells fresh produce in Birmingham from her family farm.

“It’s very important to eat fresh veggies and fruits,” Johnson said. “We are locally grown on the Chilton County, Autauga County line. As you can see, everything on the table, we grow it all.

Johnson says fresh produce beats alternative foods.

“This is way better than the juice, cookies and stuff like that. It’s fresh off the farm.”

Farmers like Mrs. Johnson have been amazed by the success she’s had here at the Alabama Farmers Market. And she is “all ears” to anything that can help sell more fresh veggies and fruit.