BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As inflation continues to hit everyone in the US, the high prices are putting a burden on Alabama farmers.

This is causing them to raise the prices on many of the produce enjoyed by Alabamians.

“The way fertilizer is right now we had to increase our prices also,” local farmer Walter Postell said. “Prices are up a little bit so people may be a little hesitant to come out but as it goes along people will start to come out more.”

Labor and fuel prices are also driving the prices up. According to the US Department of Agriculture, prices will continue to rise at least 5-6% throughout 2022. Local farmer vendors at the Alabama Farmers Market say they’re doing the best they can to make prices reasonable for consumers.

Though times have been tough, they say customers have been understanding and are still supporting.

“That doesn’t stop the customer, usually the customer tries to get here every day and we take in nice produce every day,” Farmhouse employee Edna Basques said.

Currently, the most popular produce sold at farmer’s markets are plums, peaches and watermelon.