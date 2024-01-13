TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Crimson Tide fans said they are excited about the new football era for Alabama led by new head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Several Tide fans gave DeBoer an enthusiastic welcome into Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time Saturday.

“We’re so excited about the new era,” Alabama fan Holli McClung said. “We’re so excited about what he’s going to do for the program and what he’s going to do with the guys here.”

While fans are excited about the new era, they said they appreciate coach Nick Saban for his 17 seasons as head coach and the six national championships he brought to the program.

“Seeing somebody who has been so foundational during my time here and seeing him stay here and be apart means a lot to me going forward,” Alabama fan Tristin Lollar said. “That he’s still going to be talking to the players and coaches means a lot to me.”

Although the college football season is months away, fans have set expectations for DeBoer and the Crimson Tide.

“I think it’s going to be OK,” McClung said. “I think it will be a rebuilding year, and we will have to get used to the new normal, but it will be great.”

“I’m going to say SEC champion still, even though it’s going to be more hard fought with our schedule considering our schedule,” Alabama fan Alexander Kagan said. “I think we have what it takes. We got the players and the coach. All we need to do is just do it in practice.”

“They’re going to underestimate us,” Alabama fan Tristin Lollar said. “But I’m saying it right now: We are going to the playoffs and winning the championship next year. Roll Tide!”

Tide fans will have a chance to see what the team will look like next season during the A-Day Game in the spring.