TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Thousands of football fans are in Tuscaloosa tailgating for Iron Bowl weekend. Valerie Thigpen and her husband are from Florence and are tailgating with three other families at Coaches Corner RV Park.

Thigpen says a Bama win would be fantastic.

“Auburn is going to bring it they always do, I don’t care if they are 0-10 when they play us they will bring their best game and Cadillac has revitalized their team and they’re fans so we will have to be on our best game and if all the cards fall I think we still have a shot at the playoffs so I am holding onto that,” said Thigpen.

All three families have been cooking in their campers this week and ate Thanksgiving dinner together and then did Black Friday shopping. Darby Wolfgram is a University of Alabama student who enjoys spending quality time with her parents, brother and the other two families for the Iron Bowl weekend.

“It’s exciting for sure you can definitely feel the pressure it’s the last game of the season, so we are excited and we are just out here talking and chilling having a good time. It’s great to be a student and you don’t get to see your parents a whole lot so having this exciting game and having Thanksgiving just reminds you what family is about,” she said.

These families from Huntsville, Mobile and Florence say this was a special time to be together for the weekend. And with Alabama beating Auburn makes it even better.