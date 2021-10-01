Alabama fans tailgate in RV park ahead of Ole Miss game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Thousands of Crimson Tide fans are in Tuscaloosa for game day weekend as Alabama will take on SEC rival Ole Miss Saturday. Many of those fans have already begun tailgating at local RV park Coaches Corner on Hargrove Road.

Cindy Keller and her husband Craig drove their motor home from Florence and are ready to cheer for Alabama.

“It’s family, it’s all about socializing and being together and having a good time and there is nothing like it. And we purchased a motor home just to be able to come do this,” said Cindy.

Craig Keller says there is nothing like tailgating in Tuscaloosa.

“For us, this is the one thing we can do together, I have my interests and she has hers, we are down here with friends and it’s amazing and it’s a social atmosphere getting people together and we are all Tide fans. It’s a big deal and it something we love to do,” said Craig.

The owner of Coaches Corner says 130 lots are taken for the weekend. He says he’s never seen so much RV traffic at his business on a game day weekend.