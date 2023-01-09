HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Monday’s National Championship Game is drawing a lot of local attention – even though no Alabama teams competed for the trophy.

Packing out Walk-On’s in Hoover you could find Georgia, TCU and Alabama fans.

“I’m an Alabama fan, but I’m supporting the SEC,” Alabama fan Kenico Rapley said. “We the best. We just the best. My team is out, I support Georgia.”

Roy Hunter, a Georgia fan, was surrounded by his family who backs Alabama and Auburn.

“It feels good that we have a chance to earn our seat at the table of being part of a dynasty because I’ve been a fan for Georgia even through the bad years when we were known to lose big games, like they always told us we didn’t play grown man football,” Hunter said. “This is an awesome experience, to sit with some Bama fans right here, it’s great.”

Some fans at Walk-On’s were rooting for the other dogs.

“I’m just rootin’ for the underdog. I mean why not?” Alabama A&M fan Anthony Howard said.

Most fans want to keep the title in the SEC – including Georgia fan Raul Farias.

“Support the SEC. Support the South. That’s my whole thing,” Farias said. “Even when Alabama was in the championship, I root for just the conference. I’m not going to say I root for Alabama, but I root for the conference.”

Other fans like Victoria Lee backing TCU, a team once unranked.

“I was a student-athlete at TCU so I bleed purple. Just so proud of the athletics department. There’s a lot more than the football players that this would be very beneficial for,” Lee said. “The opportunities this brings with the transfer portal, I think there will be a lot of people looking to go to Forth Worth.”

Win or lose, these fans were just looking for a good game. The final score ended 65 to 7 with the Georgia Bulldogs taking home back-to-back championships.