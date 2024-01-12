TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – It’s been more than 24 hours since news broke of Alabama football head coach Nick Saban’s retirement. While many fans are still mourning, speculation and anticipation continue to build as they wait for the announcement of who the next head coach will be.

There’s a lot of uncertainty around who will be coming in to take over the program. A lot of people are stumped after Dan Lanning released a video announcing he is not leaving Oregon. No matter who it is, Alabama fans all agree the next coach will be stepping into some big shoes.

“Lane Kiffin, maybe. Dabo Sweeney’s name has come up. I’m not a big fan of how he’s operated Clemson here the last couple of years but who knows,” UA student Whitman Clark said. “The athletic director knows more about it than I do and there’s a reason I’m not doing what he’s doing.”

“I kind of think maybe one of his old assistants may come into Bama but you never know, it’s really kind of open right now,” UA student Morgan Cadenhead said. “We didn’t even know he was retiring until we got an email from the university’s dean [Wednesday].”

Now that the shock of Saban’s retirement has worn off, Alabama fans everywhere are left with this big question. Lots of names are flying around the rumor mill and fans are left confused about who will have to be the first after Saban.

Though Alabama students and fans are hopeful they’ll be left in good hands with the next coach, they aren’t sure if another “Nick Saban” is coming anytime soon.

“To say that there’s going to be another six-time national champion is hard to say, but, whoever is coming next, I’m sure they know what they’re doing and I think they’ll do a good job of filling as much of those shoes as they can,” Clark said. “It’ll be a while before we find somebody like [Saban] whether it’s here or anywhere else in the SEC or anywhere else in the country. I mean this is, that’s as good as it gets right there. And unless Bill Belichick comes right after he retired, it doesn’t get any better.”

“We might be hopping on the Lane Train,” UA student Annaleigh Eason said.

“I kind of think Dabo might end up here. Fingers crossed,” UA student Loie Whiting said.

“We need a good southerner,” Eason said.

Even those who weren’t originally Alabama fans can’t deny how great of a coach Saban is and the program he leaves behind.

“A year ago, I was like everybody else in the country, I hated this football team. They always won, they beat everybody else, made it hard to watch them,” Clark said. “Then I came here and it feels like I’m losing a second grandfather.”

Some Alabama fans said Saban wasn’t the team’s first great coach and they’re confident he won’t be the last.

“It’ll be very difficult but I said that when Coach Bryant left too because I was here for that because he was here when I was in school,” said Padgett Watkins, who worked under Saban for 14 years. “I thought there would never be anyone who would come close and I was wrong.”

“I just took a picture of the Walk of Champions. It started long before Nick got here, it will continue long after Nick is here,” Alabama fan James Bond said. “This is a championship program built with grit and determination and a work ethic that is unparalleled anywhere else.”

Alabama fans said rumors about the next head coach can fly all they want but until athletic director Greg Byrne says the word, they won’t believe it.