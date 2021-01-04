Alabama fans, merchandise stores gear up for National Championship game

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) — The National Championship game is one week away as Alabama will face off against the Buckeyes of Ohio State.

Alabama fans are out grabbing some last-minute gear for the big game, and merchandise stores are excited about the foot traffic.

“As the week goes on, we will see more and more fans come in for purchases,” Bama-Fever associate Greg Nilsen said.

Managers at Bama Fever-Tiger Pride off Highway 280 say many fans won’t be able to travel down to Miami for the game, but they believe people will still want some near shirts, hats, etc. as they cheer on the Tide to win their 18th championship.

Nilsen says when it comes to the store making money, winning is everything.

“The fan base will still come in and purchase items, but they are obviously going to keep looking for National Championship gear,” Nilsen said.

Nilsen says shirts and hats are their most common championship gear sold.

“Particularly the ones they issue the players after the game. Because those are the ones that are on the field apparel that fans want to be a part of also,” Nilsen said.

But there might be a hotter item taken off the shelves in 2021: face masks.

“Face masks for both of them. New Alabama face masks,” fan Candi Peeples said.

Peeples says her husband and daughter are going to game in Miami.

“Monday will be her eleventh birthday and she told her daddy she couldn’t think of anywhere else she would rather be,” Peeples said.

Tickets aren’t cheap. Last checked, the cheapest tickets on Ticketmaster is around $1300.

“They paid several thousand dollars for each one of them,” Peeples said.

But after everything the 2020 season brought, Peeples believes her husband and daughter will cherish the experience forever.

“You need to appreciate these moments and take advantage of them when you can. And hopefully, they will bring home the win this year,” Peeples said.

Tickets aren’t expected to last since Hard Rock Stadium is only allowing 20% capacity, roughly 13,000 fans.