TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – A new rivalry is heating up in Tuscaloosa Friday night, with fans gearing up for Alabama to take on the Texas Longhorns at Bryant Denny Stadium Saturday.

Bama fans at Coaches Corner RV Park are fired up and ready for the big match-up, already setting up their tailgates ahead of the game. The Texas Longhorns will be the Tide’s first big challenge of the season and fans are ready to see a good game.

“We’ll find out tomorrow though. That will be our first big test. I’m hoping for it,” Buford Foster said.

“I think it will be a very close ballgame. Last week both teams did what they needed to do to get ready for this game. So, I think it’s going to be a very good ballgame. Whoever makes the least mistakes will win that game,” Mike Elliot said.

Elliot and his wife Sally are long-time Bama fans.

“We represent the Magnolia Ville and we’ve been tailgating there probably for 20 years,” Sally Elliot said.

The Elliot’s said one of the best parts about college football is the tailgating.

“Usually the Friday night before the game we’re out on the strip and meet opposing fans. We invite them to the tailgate and luckily they come, and we’ve made some lifelong friends from that,” Elliot said.

Saturday’s match-up also brings an added layer of excitement: College Gameday will be back in Tuscaloosa for the first time in years. Rece Davis, an Alabama alum and College Gameday host, said the Tide are ready to put on a show.

“I think they’re trying to prove that they’re still the bully and the toughest team on the block. But, overall long term dynasty, the sport has never seen anything like this. That’s what they want to do and it will be a huge test to do it against a very talented Texas team,” Davis said.

Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. Saturday at Bryant Denny Stadium. Until then, the flags are flying high as fans get ready for Alabama to take on Texas.