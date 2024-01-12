TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – While people are still upset to see Alabama head football coach Nick Saban go, that sadness is slowly being replaced with excitement now knowing who the next head coach will be.

There’s been a big change in attitude over the last few days from true devastation to hope and excitement for this new era.

“I am excited about [Kalen DeBoer] coming,” Alabama fan Lorenzo Harrison said. “I’m really looking forward to the A game coming around real soon so we can see really first hand what he do.”

Many fans said so many names were thrown in the ring for who would be replacing Saban, it was hard to predict which name would stick. Some fans say they like the record they see from Kalen DeBoer so far, as he’s hot off leading the Washington Huskies to the national championship game.

While many fans are happy to see him coming, they don’t expect DeBoer to be at Saban’s level off the bat.

“You know, we can’t expect that next year, it’ll be great if it does happen but we’ll wait and see,” Alabama fan Derrick Seay said. “I think he’s a good fit, he has experience, he proves himself worthy.”

“We’re so used to the greatest coach of all time really winning constantly where if it wasn’t a national championship, there was a bit of ‘was it really a successful year?’ I think we just need to be realistic with some expectations and let [DeBoer] build the program. Let him put his stamp on the university,” Alabama fan Michael Hudock said.

Deboer had a warm Crimson Tide welcome Friday night at the Tuscaloosa National Airport. Fans gathered at the gate of the terminal, ready to welcome the new head coach with open arms.

“I was in Afghanistan when Saban flew in the first time. My sister was here, she caught it on camera and posted it on Facebook and I thought man, one day I’m gonna catch a coach coming in so that’s why I’m here tonight,” Alabama fan Dwight Parker said.

“With Coach Saban, you know, we’re so glad with what he did for us and the university and the state really for 17 years and it’s time for a new era,” UA grad student Nathan Cantrell said. “We’re going to support the new coach just like we would support Coach Saban.”

Some Alabama fans say DeBoer’s coaching stands out to them and they’re looking forward to seeing what he brings to Alabama.

“Alabama’s been traditionally a defensive team and Saban brought that his first few years, kind of adapted the team around modern offensive mechanics and obviously he brought the spread and everything like that,” Alabama grad Will Davis said. “I’m just so excited for [DeBoer] to bring us into this new, modern era like just so like we can really see what these Alabama receivers and running backs and quarterbacks can do.”

Alabama fans seem to agree they just want DeBoer to come in and show he’s got what it takes to keep being a winner.

“Really that’s key. Building a relationship with the players first, earning their trust, and he should go far if he does that,” Parker said.

“A man can only hope but that’s tough shoes to fill so I hope so,” UA grad student Justin Moseley said. “As long as he wins one natty, I’m ok.”

Alabama fans say only time will tell what’s in store for the upcoming season but their trust is in the Tide and now in DeBoer.