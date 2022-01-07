Alabama fans excited as Crimson Tide prepares to play Georgia in the championship

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide is getting set for a rematch against Georgia for the National Championship game Monday night. Alabama fans in Tuscaloosa are hoping Coach Saban and the team can pull off another victory.

Jamie Mentel brought her daughters to campus Friday afternoon to show support as the team boarded buses at the Mal Moore complex to head to Indianapolis.

“It’s a blessing for sure, my girls have grown up here, we moved back here the year Saban came to Tuscaloosa and we try to come out here every year to support him when they make the run like they always do,” Mentel said.

Local businesses on the Strip are also rooting for Alabama to beat Georgia. David Jones is the owner of Alabama Express and sells Bama merchandise like shirts and hats.

“It’s a big part of our year and it’s important to me and my family, and my business, my employees and everyone in the store. It’s important that we do it and Coach Saban is amazing, what he has done for 15 years,” said Jones.

If Coach Nick Saban wins Monday, it will be his 8th National Championship title, his 7th at Alabama. He won a title with LSU before coming to Tuscaloosa.