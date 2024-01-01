HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) – It was a fight to the bitter end at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena between Alabama and Michigan. Ultimately, the Wolverines pulled a win over the Crimson Tide.

Some Alabama fans watched the game at Walk-Ons in Hoover and found some comfort in the camaraderie. Going into the game, so many fans were confident in the Tide’s ability to win. Some went so far as to already have rooms booked in Houston for the National Championship, but in the end, the Wolverines wound up on top.

The moment Michigan beat Alabama in the Rose Bowl, the mood at Walk-Ons deflated.

“I felt like we had a few too many mistakes early on and when we had an opportunity to score a touchdown in the fourth quarter, even though we got the field goal, it just wasn’t enough,” Alabama fan Derrick Russell said. “I’m hurt.”

Though Alabama fans are upset over the loss, some Auburn fans are happy to see them beat.

“I’m so stoked right now, that’s awesome. The number one team came out on top, that’s awesome. Good job for Michigan,” Auburn fan Kevin Shaw said. “They’re both great teams but it’s a great, great, great day for Auburn fans.”

Alabama fans went through a range of emotions during the game from excitement to stress to defeat.

“It seems like the guys showed up, it really did, it just seemed like it was just hard and hard and hard the whole four quarters,” Alabama fan Libby Morrow said.

No matter who fans were cheering for, everyone agrees hard-fought games like this are some of the best to watch.

“It came down to the end, it wasn’t a blowout, no kids got caught up in the NIL, nobody opted out to play,” Shaw said. “It was a great game all-around.”

“This is what college football is all about. It’s coming down to overtime, coming down to the very last play,” Morrow said. “This is what we love about college football.”

The Michigan Wolverines will be heading to the National Championship game in Houston next Monday.