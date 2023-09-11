TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama football fans say they are stunned after the Crimson Tide lost to Texas on Saturday, 34-24, at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Although many fans are frustrated by the loss, many say they still believe in the Tide. UA student Zaira Beck says the loss on Saturday hurt.

“I think it definitely hurts our reputation a little bit, but I think the SEC has a tough line up this year. So, we will see how the season ends up, but I think Saban was really mad at his team,” Beck said.

UA student Matthew Fritezkent agrees with Beck calling this the worst team head coach Nick Saban has ever had.

“I watched the game and I cried about it in my room for a few minutes then moved on,” Fritezkent said. “This is probably the worst team under Saban in many years. I think we will still have our Tennessee rivalry and we will still say horns down for Texas and we will come back stronger next year.”

Despite Alabama’s loss, some business owners tell CBS 42 the weekend was a huge win for the economy. Will Turner is the general manager at World of Beer, he says his business served food and beer to more than 5,000 customers Friday and Saturday.

“We did everything basically we expected, we started in the morning when the doors opened and we kept rolling all day until 11 or 12 that night. Texas brought a huge crowd and the business was outstanding for local restaurants and bars,” said Turner.

Alabama will go on the road next Saturday at 2:30 pm to play South Florida.