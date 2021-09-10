Alabama fans are ready to tailgate at the Tide’s first home game of season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Thousands of Alabama football fans are in Tuscaloosa for the Tide’s first home game of the season on Saturday against the Mercer Bears.

Many are excited about the return of tailgating including Tina Buono and her husband who flew from California to watch the game.

“That’s my plan to get here real early to experience tailgating and I don’t know anybody here, but just excited to feel the experience and the normalcy of it, it’s going to be great,” said Buono.

Bama fans did not get the chance to experience tailgating last year because it was not permitted on the UA campus due to COVID-19 safety protocols. UA student Chloe Roskos is ready to tailgate and have fun with friends.

“Tailgating is really fun and it’s something we didn’t get to do last year and I’ve been to tailgates before and there’s so many people there and you get to meet new people before the game starts,” said Roskos.

The Alabama Super Store on campus is also excited about Bryant Denny Stadium back to full capacity. Manager Christopher Davis is hoping to make big bucks this weekend and expects customers to purchase lots of Bama shirts, hats and other items.

“We are expecting a huge crowd, we expect a bigger crowd then we saw last year. We are expecting people to come back in full force,” said Davis.

Tina Buono and her husband are counting the hours until kick off at the stadium. This is their first time watching a home game.

“I am looking forward to hearing the stadium roar like I’ve heard it does and with everyone having the same passion for Roll Tide. I just want everything back to normal as possible as we can,” said Buono.

The Mercer vs Bama game kicks off at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.