BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center will host a special evening with author Chris Wilson.

Wilson is the author of “The Master Plan,” a memoir of a man “who used hard work and a Master Plan to turn a prison life sentence into a second chance.”

One Place said they chose Wilson to speak because they believe the difficulties Wilson faced as a teen are some that many face in Jefferson County today.

The event will be held at Red Mountain Theatre on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The first hour will be a reception with “light hors d’oeuvres, drinks and fellowship,” followed by remarks and a Q&A from Wilson until 7:45 p.m. The evening will close with a half-hour book signing.

All proceeds from the event will benefit One Place.

For more information on One Place, or to buy tickets for the event, visit their website here.