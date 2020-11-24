Alabama family hoping for answers after deadly hit-and-run

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — A Talladega County family is pleading for answers after a deadly hit-and-run that killed a mother of three early Saturday morning.

Susan Ann Taylor, 34, was found dead along the side of Alabama Highway 77 in Lincoln.

“I haven’t had a moment’s peace since I found out about it,” said Taylor’s sister, Windy Henry.

Lincoln Police believe Taylor was hit by the driver of a 2012-2016 white or silver-colored Buick Encore.

Investigators continue following leads, while Taylor’s family prepares to say final goodbyes.

“I am going to miss her smile and having my best friend to talk to,” said Henry.

The loss has been especially difficult on Taylor’s father, Joseph Hudgins. Hudgins recently lost his wife in April and now is preparing for his second funeral this year.

“I cried myself to sleep so much I don’t know if I can even cry anymore,” said Hudgins.

According to family members, Taylor had just finished her shift at a local hotel. She usually gets a ride, but instead began walking.

Her body was located early Saturday morning.

“For the way she got killed. There was no sense in it and for them to just go on and leave her and not report it, I don’t want no one to feel that pain,” said Henry.

Investigators located pieces of the damaged vehicle at the scene. They’ve also checked for surveillance video at nearby properties.

Family members hope someone comes forward with information that can help.

“It would make me feel so much better. At least I would know who did this and why,” said Hudgins.

As loved ones wait for answers, they’re focusing on the three children Taylor leaves behind.

“I have a little two-year-old that is asking for his Aunt Susan and I cannot even really explain to him that she is gone, you’re not going to see her again,” said Henry.

Loved ones started a donation page to raise money for funeral expenses. Hudgins said his family is concerned about the cost since they just paid for a funeral earlier this year.

If you’d like to learn more, click here.

While Lincoln Police continue to investigate, you’re asked to call 256-761-1556 if you have any information that can help.

“I miss her already. And it is going to be so hard to try to go through the rest of my life without her,” said Hudgins.

Stay with CBS 42 for updates.

LATEST POSTS