Alabama family honors slain Marine son on Memorial Day

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — On Memorial Day, we recognize all who paid the ultimate sacrifice serving their country.

The Schramm family lost their son, Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Brian Schramm, back in 2004. For them, honoring him each Memorial Day helps them in their grieving process. The Schramms hope the nation uses this day for a day of remembrance for people like their son who gave their lives for the United States.

“People that took that oath and have served our country because of them we have the freedom to go grocery shopping, go to the beach, play games. These people have lost their lives and given their lives,” parents Mary Ellen & Keith Schramm said.

Throughout the weekend, Alabama’s National Cemetery held several events in honor of those lost, including a flyover, musical performances, and a ceremonial wreath laying.