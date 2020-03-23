Alabama extending income tax filing from April 15 to July 15 due to COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Reflecting what the federal government has done in the wake of the COVID-19 virus, Gov. Kay Ivey has announced that Alabama will be delaying state income tax filing from April 15 to July 15.

In a statement released Monday, Ivey said taxpayers can also defer tax payments during that time without penalties and interest, regardless of the owed amount. This applies to all individual taxpayers, trusts and estates, corporations and non-corporate tax filers.

“This morning, I signed a supplemental State of Emergency order to allow the Alabama Department of Revenue to extend state filings until July 15, 2020,” Ivey said in the release. “It is imperative we reduce the burden upon Alabamians and get folks back on their feet financially. The safety and well-being of Alabamians is the paramount priority as we do everything within our power to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.”

Other taxes included in the deadline extension are corporate income tax, the financial institution excise tax (FIET), and the business privilege tax (BPT).

“Even considering the extended filing deadline, we urge taxpayers who are owed refunds to file as soon as possible and file electronically,” Revenue Commissioner Vernon Barnett said in the release. “Filing electronically with direct deposit is the quickest way to get refunds. Although the Department is practicing prudent working conditions with our staff during this period, we will continue with mission-critical operations to support Alabama’s citizens. We ask for your support, understanding and patience.”

The statement added that the Alabama Department of Revenue would continue to monitor issues related to the coronavirus and have updated information available on the department’s website.

