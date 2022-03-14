BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The Alabama Department of Public Health reported over 5.8 million COVID shots have been administered in the state, which equates to a little more than half of the population. On Sunday, Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla believes it is now necessary for most of the population to get a 4th shot.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health says COVID hospitalizations and deaths are declining in the state.

“But you know, at one point we had 3,000 people in the hospital with COVID-19. And to think, we’re under 300,” Dr. Stubblefield said. “We’re cautiously optimistic. Bracing for any future impacts, but right now, we’re definitely loving these numbers.”

Dr. Michael Saag with UAB says with the new variant, Omicron B2, spreading in parts of the world, including Alabama, it’s only a matter of time before a 4th hits the state.

“If we start seeing B2(Omicron) come in a big way to us, that’s a time to revisit masking. I know everyone is tired of it, but it works if we use it well together,” Dr. Saag said.

Going back to the low vaccination numbers for the state, Dr. Saag says some of the other medications for the virus won’t be as impactful to new variants.

“Because some of our medicines don’t work as well against B2(new variant), the monoclonal antibodies in particular,” Dr. Saag said.

Before these new doses are given out, Dr. Saag urges people who haven’t been boosted or vaccinated to get the shot now before the next wave of the virus.

“This is a perfect time, right now, to get your vaccine,” Dr. Saag said.

“And so moving forward, it’s really going to be on us. It’s going to be us to protect our loved ones, protect ourselves and protect our community,” Dr. Stubblefield said.

It’s not clear if or when the FDA could approve a 4th Pfizer shot.