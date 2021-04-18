Alabama Engineer builds giant Nintendo Switch

One North Alabama engineer re-created a beloved portable gaming device in a huge way. Software Engineer Michael Pick built a massive Nintendo Switch, weighing 65 pounds, with a 4k display. Pick decided to donate his creation to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville.

Pick says, “I thought the children’s hospital would get a kick out of that because they would actually use it every day and get them to interact with it. The people I showed pictures to were freaking out about it so I thought that would be the best place for it to end up.”

If you’re worried about the difficulty of kids actually playing it, he does show in the video that players can connect wireless controllers to the system without problem.

