MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s elections chief is telling local officials that they cannot require voters to wear masks at polling places during next week’s election.
The direction conflicts with local mandates, approved in several cities and counties, to wear masks in public places.
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said Friday that while it can be strongly recommended that an individual wear a mask, it cannot be required. Several organizations have expressed concern about health risks at the polls.
Alabama successfully appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a judge’s preliminary injunction that would have loosened absentee ballot requirements for some voters during the pandemic and allowed curbside voting.
LATEST POSTS
- Legion FC returns to BBVA field, new safety guidelines in place
- WATCH: UAB doctor explains details of new findings on blood type, risk for developing severe cases of COVID-19
- Alabama elections chief: Masks can’t be required at polls
- Tropical Storm Fay brings heavy rain & strong winds to the Northeast
- WATCH CBS 42 NOW: Millennials experiencing both pregnancy and childbirth complications rise 31.5%